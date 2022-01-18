Tuesday, January 18, 2022
     
  No foreign chief guest from Central Asian countries on Republic Day: Delhi Police Commissioner

The government had sent invitations to the Heads of State of five Central Asian countries but the plans have now been cancelled, sources said.

New Delhi Updated on: January 18, 2022 14:41 IST
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) contingent march
Image Source : PTI

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) contingent march during rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day parade, on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has said that there will be no foreign chief guest from Central Asian countries on Republic Day this year due to the pandemic.

The government had sent invitations to the Heads of State of five Central Asian countries but the plans have now been cancelled, sources said.

Also, the use of para-gliders, para-motors, unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned aircraft systems, micro-light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters, para-jumping, etc will be prohibited in Delhi from January 20 till February 15, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said.

