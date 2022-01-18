Watch | Navy contingent grooves to tunes of parade music during Republic Day rehearsals

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Naval officers are seen enjoying themselves while holding guns and grooving to the parde music.

Ahead of Republic Day 2022, a Navy contingent can be seen grooving to the tunes of parade music during the rehearsals of the big day at Rajpath on Tuesday morning. The Naval officers are seen enjoying themselves while holding guns and grooving to the parade music.

Some senior officials of the defense ministry said that the number of people that would be allowed to attend the Republic Day parade this year would be curtailed by 70-80 percent to approximately 5,000-8,000 due to the ongoing wave of COVID-19.

Approximately 25,000 people were allowed to attend the last year's parade. Moreover, the decision on whether chief guests will come or not for this year's parade is yet to be taken by the Ministry of External Affairs, the officials mentioned

"The aim is to keep the people away and maintain social distancing at all times so that the parade should not become a super spreader event. People would be encouraged to watch the parade on TV and live streaming", said senior officials.

Earlier this week the Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Republic Day Parade rehearsal. During rehearsals, traffic will be restricted at Rajpath-Rafi Marg, Rajpath-Janpath, Rajpath-Man Singh Road and Rajpath-C-Hexagon from 9 am to 12 pm. Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also remain closed for traffic, the traffic advisory stated.

Commuters are requested to observe traffic rules, road discipline and follow directions of traffic police personnel deployed at all intersections, the advisory said.

