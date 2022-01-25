Republic Day 2022: ITBP Jawans dedicate THIS patriotic song to India | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ITBPOFFICIAL Constable Rahul Khosla on Mandolin and Head Constable Passang Sherpa

Highlights Two jawans from the ITBP dedicated a famous patriotic song ahead of Republic Day 2022.

ITBP shared the video through its official Twitter handle.

Ahead of Republic Day 2022, two jawans from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) dedicated the famous patriotic song 'Mera Mulk Mera Desh' to the country. Constable Rahul Khosla on Mandolin and Head Constable Passang Sherpa played this song on musical instruments kazoo and guitar.

ITBP shared the video on Tuesday through its official Twitter handle and wrote, "Listen to the instrumental by ITBP jawans dedicated on Republic Day 2022".

Meanwhile, 18 personnel of the India-China LAC guarding force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have been decorated with various police service medals including gallantry decorations on the eve of Republic Day.

A notification issued by the Union home ministry on Tuesday stated that three personnel have been awarded the police medal for gallantry (PMG), three with the president's police medal for distinguished service, and 12 with the police medal for meritorious service.

Mera Mulk Mera Desh is a song is from the 1996 Bollywood film Diljale. It starred Ajay Devgn and Sonali Bendre. The lyrics of the song were penned by Javed Akhtar and the music was composed by Anu Malik. India is all set to celebrate 73rd Republic Day on January 26, 2022.

Latest India News