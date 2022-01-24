Republic Day 2022: Delhi Metro services to be partially curtailed; several stations to remain closed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Metro services to be partially curtailed on R-Day

January 29 marks the occasion of the Beating Retreat ceremony

Several guidelines for daily commuters for Republic Day have already been issued by the Delhi Police

Delhi Metro services will be partially curtailed on January 26 due to security arrangements for Republic Day as part of which four stations in the vicinity of Rajpath will down shutters in the morning hours. Commuters taking the Delhi Metro should take note of the following changes.

Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg metro stations will be shut in the morning hours

All metro parking lots will remain closed from 6 AM on January 25 till 2 PM on January 26

The services on Line-2 (HUDA City Centre–Samaypur Badli) of the Delhi Metro will regulate partially on Wednesday

Entry and exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will remain closed till 12 noon

Central Secretariat station will only be used for interchange of passengers between Line 2 and Line 6

Entry and exit at Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro stations will remain closed from 8:45 AM to 12 noon

Other than on January 26, the Delhi Metro services will also remain affected on January 29, on the occasion of the Beating Retreat ceremony.

Metro services at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations of Line 2 will not be available from 2 PM to 6:30 PM

Interchange of passengers from Line 2 to Line 6 (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh) and vice versa will be allowed at Central Secretariat metro station during this period

Normal services at these stations will be restored at 6:30 PM

