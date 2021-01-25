Republic Day 2021: Delhi Traffic Police asks commuters to avoid THESE routes - Full List

Image Source : PTI Republic Day 2021: Delhi Traffic police asks commuters to avoid routes affected by farmers’ tractor rally

The Delhi Traffic Police has asked commuters to avoid the routes where protesting farmers will hold their tractor rally or 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on Republic Day, January 26. Farmer unions had on Sunday finalised three routes, originating from Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points, for the rally.

"Avoid taking NH44, GT-Karnal road and NH10 as these will remain affected due to the tractor rally," an official said at a press conference.

Arrangements have been made to manage traffic on these routes starting Monday evening, he said.

Delhi Traffic Police advisory for farmers' tractor rally

Route Singhu Border-Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar- DTU-Shahabad Dairy- Barwala Village-Pooth Khurd Village- Kanjhawala T Point- Kanjhawala Chowk- Kutubgarh- Auchandi Border- Kharkhoda Toll Plaza -

Traffic going towards NH-44 GTK Road will be diverted from Singhu Shani Mandir, Ashok Farm/ Janti Tall, Hamidpur, Sunderpur Majra, Zindopur Mukhmelpur, Kadipur, Kushak Colony, Mukarba Chowk, GTK Depot.

Traffic going towards Bawana Road will be diverted from Jail Road, KNK Marge, G3S Mall, Madhuban Chowk, Rohini East Metro Station, Rithala Chowk, Pansali Chowk, Helipad T-Point, Utsav Road, DSIIDC Road Sector-4, NarelaBawana Road, Chitra Dharam Kanta, DSIIDC Round about, Jhanda Chowk.

Traffic going towards Kanjhawala Road will be diverted from Karala, Kanjhawala Village, Jaunti Toll, Qutubgarh- Garhi Road.

Public is advised to avoid NH-44-GTK Road, Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Badli Metro Station, Badli Bawana Road, Bawana Road upto Bawana Chowk, Bawana Kanjhawala Road, Kanjhawala Road upto Auchandi Border.

Route Tikri Border- Nangloi-Baprola Village-Najafgarh Excluding Phirni Road- Jharoda Border- Rohtak Bypass (Bahadurgarh)- Asoda Toll Plaza -

Traffic will not be allowed to enter on Rohtak road from Kirari mor and will be diverted towards Mangol puri.

Traffic will be diverted from Ghevra mor towards Khanjawala.

Traffic will be diverted from Peeragarhi chowk towards District Centre and Mangolpuri.

Jhatikra mod Najafgarh – Commercial vehicles will be diverted from Jhatikra Mod- Najafgarh.

Dwarka mod at Najafgarh road. No commercial vehicles will be allowed towards Delhi gate Najafgarh.

Goyla dairy point Najafgarh drain, no commercial vehicles will be allowed towards Najafgarh.

Shurakhpur road T- Point towards Dhansa road.

Jharoda drain traffic will be diverted towards Kair village then pass towards Dhansa road.

Najafgarh drain on old kakrola road. No commercial vehicles will be allowed towards Najafgarh.

General Public is advised to avoid NH-10 (Rohtak Road)-Tikri Border, Nangloi Najafgarh Road and Najafgarh-Jharoda Border.

Route Ghazipur Border- NH-24-Road No. 56- ISBT Anand Vihar, Apsara Border – Hapur Road- Bhopura- IMS College- Lal Kuan- Ghazipur Border -

No Commercial vehicles and buses will be allowed on NH-24 and DND from Ring Road. Traffic on NH-24 from Nizamuddin Khatta side will be diverted on pusta road near Akshardham and Mother Dairy Road.

No Traffic will be allowed towards NH-24 from paper market near Nala cut and Kondli Light point.

No traffic towards Road No. 56 from Hasanpur Depot, Patparganj Industrial Area, Ashoka Niketan, Vivekanand Mahila College, ITI College, Ram Mandir Vivek Vihar etc.

No Traffic towards Apsara Border from R/A Seemapuri Gol Chakkar, Chintamani. Commuters are advised to use Khajuri Pusta Road, Loni Road for U.P.

General Public is advised to avoid Ghazipur Border, Roads leading to NH-24, Road No. 56 and Apsara Border.

The Delhi Police has stepped up security and intensified patrolling and verification drives across the national capital to thwart any untoward incidents. The national capital is brought under an unprecedented ground-to-air security cover with thousands of armed personnel keeping a tight vigil.

