Republic Day 2021: Delhi Metro to operate at specific stations, parking to remain closed - Check details

Image Source : PTI Republic Day 2021: Delhi Metro to operate at specific stations

As a part of security arrangements on Republic Day in the national capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday announced it will operate partially on January 26 on the Yellow line i.e, the metro line between HUDA City Centre and Samaypur Badli stations. Besides, all metro parking lots will also remain closed from 6 am on January 25 till 2 pm on January 26, 2021.

The corporation has released a statement mentioning the changes on the Delhi Metro

Entry and exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations will remain closed from the start of revenue services till 12:00 noon

Central Secretariat station will only be used for the interchange of passengers between Line 2 and Line 6

Entry and exit at Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro stations will remain closed from 08:45 am to 12:00 noon

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have stepped up security and intensified patrolling and verification drives across the national capital to thwart any untoward incidents ahead of Republic Day. The national capital is brought under an unprecedented ground-to-air security cover with thousands of armed personnel keeping a tight vigil for the Republic day celebrations on January 26.

Security arrangements have been also been tightened at the border areas in view of the proposed tractor rally by farmers agitating against the Centre's new farm laws on January 26.

ALSO READ | Delhi Metro Republic Day Update: Gates of 2 stations to remain closed on Jan 23 - Check Details

Latest India News