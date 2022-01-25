1,000 drones make different formations during rehearsal for Beating Retreat ceremony | SEE PICS

Follow us on Image Source : ANI On the eve of Republic Day 2022, 1000 Made in India drones make different formations as a part rehearsal for the Beating Retreat ceremony, at Vijay Chowk.

On the eve of Republic Day 2022, 1,000 Made in India drones made different formations as a part rehearsal for the Beating Retreat ceremony, at Vijay Chowk. Beating the Retreat Ceremony will take place on January 29. There will be many firsts at this year's Republic Day celebrations.

About 1,000 drones will light up the sky for 10 minutes at the 'Beating the Retreat Ceremony' next week, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday, underlining that India will be the fourth country to carry out such a show.

A start-up supported by the Technology Development Board, under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, will conduct the drone show, the science and technology minister said.

He said drone technology has come a long way from delivering vaccines to difficult areas to lighting up the Rajpath during the Beating the Retreat Ceremony on January 29.

Singh said, Botlab in association with Ministry of Defence has conceptualised the novel 'drone show' to commemorate the 75th year of Independence.

He said, the drone show will be 10 minutes long, and will showcase government “achievements@75” through many creative formations in the dark sky.

The project and its components have been developed indigenously, including hardware and software such as the flight controller; precision GPS; motor controller; ground control station (GCS) algorithms etc, the minister said.

He said Botlab Dynamics Private Limited was financially supported, for the project “design and development of a reconfigurable swarming system consisting of 500-1,000 drones for 3D choreographed drone light shows”.

(With inputs from PTI)

