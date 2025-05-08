Reports of suicide attacks at Pathankot or Rajouri are completely false, confirms Army officials The army officials have confirmed that terrorist suicide strikes at Rajouri or Pathankot are entirely untrue. Meanwhile, firing continues between India and Pakistan on the Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan borders.

New Delhi:

Pakistan attacked the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan with missiles and drones on Thursday night. Pakistan tried to target the Jammu and Kashmir airstrip, Srinagar and Jaisalmer airports, and the Pathankot airbase through missiles and drone attacks, which were foiled by the Indian air defence system. Meanwhile, firing continues between India and Pakistan on the Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan borders.

Earlier, there were reports that a suicide attack happened on the 120 Brigade Kerry in Pathankot or Rajouri. A terrorist blew himself up by tying explosives to his body.

However, according to army officials, press claims about terrorist suicide strikes at Rajouri or Pathankot are entirely untrue. The officials confirmed that no such events have been reported in these areas.

The dispute in Rajasthan has escalated to a dangerous new level. Jaisalmer was rocked by artillery fire late last night, and there have been unverified accusations that Pakistani soldiers attempted to attack the city's airport. Since then, security organisations have strengthened their perimeter and increased the vigilance of vital infrastructure.

Amid allegations of continuous drone incursions and continuous artillery fire from the other side of the border, Srinagar airport in Kashmir has also been placed under increased security. A complete blackout of power and communications has left the regions of Uri and Baramulla further north in a spooky hush. Fears of a protracted confrontation are heightened by the ongoing, intense shelling by Pakistan along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC).