Reports of India halting defence deals with US are false and fabricated: Defence Ministry sources The Defence Ministry has denied reports of halting US arms deals, affirming that all procurement processes are continuing as planned despite recent tariff tensions.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Defence has strongly refuted media reports claiming that India has paused defence procurement talks with the United States in response to recent tariff hikes announced by US President Donald Trump. Labelling the reports as 'false and fabricated,' the ministry clarified that all ongoing defence procurement processes are progressing in line with established procedures.

Report claims deal suspensions and cancelled visit

Earlier, a news report had suggested that India suspended plans to acquire new US weapons and aircraft as a sign of displeasure over Washington’s decision to double tariffs on Indian goods to 50%, reportedly due to India’s continued oil imports from Russia. The report also claimed that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's proposed visit to Washington had been cancelled.

The report claims that Singh was to make a few announcements in the US regarding some of these planned procurements. However, this claim was refuted by Indian defence ministry officials.

Official statement denies media reports

Responding to these claims, the Ministry said in an official statement, "The news reports on India pausing the talks related to defence purchases with the US are false and fabricated. It is clarified that the various cases of procurement are being progressed as per extant procedures."

Government sources further confirmed that no decision has been taken to cancel or delay any defence deals with the US, and that supplies under existing contracts are continuing smoothly. Talks for follow-up orders also remain on track. Additionally, the speculation regarding the cancellation of Rajnath Singh’s visit to the US was dismissed, with officials clarifying that no formal confirmation had ever been made regarding such a trip.

Modi-Trump talks reinforced defence ties

It is worth noting that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US earlier this year, both leaders had reaffirmed their commitment to deepening defence cooperation. President Trump had welcomed the growing integration of US-origin defence platforms into India’s arsenal, including the C-130J Super Hercules, C-17 Globemaster III, P-8I Poseidon, CH-47F Chinooks, MH-60R Seahawks, AH-64E Apaches, M777 howitzers, Harpoon anti-ship missiles, and MQ-9B drones.

President Trump had also stated his intention to expand defence sales and co-production with India to strengthen military interoperability and industrial collaboration.

Officials reiterated that despite ongoing trade frictions, India-US defence cooperation remains robust and unaffected at the policy level.