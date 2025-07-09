Renovation plans for CM Rekha Gupta's residence shelved as Delhi govt cancels tender Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was allotted two bungalows on the Raj Niwas Marg in Civil Lines. A tender valued at Rs 60 lakh was released by the Public Works Department for the renovation of the two bungalows, one of which is meant to serve as the CM's camp office.

New Delhi:

The Delhi government has cancelled the Rs 60 lakh tender for the renovation of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s official residence due to administrative reasons, official documents reveal.

Gupta had been allotted two bungalows on Raj Niwas Marg, located in north Delhi's Civil Lines, by the Public Works Department, one designated as her residence and the other as her camp office. She inaugurated the camp office last week.

The cancelled tender, valued at Rs 60 lakh, included proposed installations at her residence such as 14 air conditioners, televisions, and various electrical fixtures.