Remembering Khudiram Bose: The 18-year-old martyr who inspired a nation On August 11, India commemorates the death anniversary of Khudiram Bose, one of the youngest and bravest freedom fighters in the Indian independence movement.

New Delhi:

Khudiram Bose was executed on August 11, 1908, at Muzaffarpur jail in Bihar. He was arrested for his attempt to assassinate British judge Douglas Kingsford, whose judgments targeted Indian nationalists. Bose, along with his comrade Prafulla Chaki, planted a bomb aimed at the judge’s carriage. However, Kingsford was not in the vehicle, and tragically, two women passengers lost their lives instead. Bose was caught and sentenced to death, while Chaki took his own life to avoid arrest.

Early life and inspiration

Born on December 3, 1889, in West Bengal’s Midnapore district, Bose lost his parents early and was raised by his eldest sister. Influenced by the fiery speeches of revolutionaries like Sri Aurobindo and Sister Nivedita, Bose embraced the freedom struggle with passion. At just 15, he learned to make bombs and actively participated in protests against British rule, especially after the 1905 partition of Bengal. His revolutionary activities led to his first arrest for distributing anti-colonial literature.

In 1908, Bose and Chaki were assigned the mission to kill Judge Kingsford, who was transferred to Muzaffarpur. The plan to bomb him in court was abandoned to avoid civilian casualties, shifting focus to attacking him outside the courtroom. On April 30, 1908, Bose threw a bomb at a vehicle he thought carried Kingsford, but instead killed two innocent women.

Following his arrest, the trial commenced on May 21, 1908. Despite his youth, evidence led to his conviction, and he was sentenced to death on July 13. Reports say he faced the gallows smiling, clutching the Bhagavad Gita.

Leaders pay tribute to Khudiram Bose

Many leaders paid homage on his death anniversary. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma praised Bose’s fearless sacrifice that allowed millions to breathe free. “Remembering Khudiram Bose, the fearless soul who embraced martyrdom at the age of sixteen so millions could breathe free. His unwavering courage and sacrifice ignite a fire in every Indian heart. Tributes,” posted Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The All India Trinamool Congress wrote about his enduring inspiration for justice and dignity. “On his death anniversary, we pay solemn tribute to valiant revolutionary Khudiram Bose, one of the youngest martyrs of India’s freedom struggle. His courage and sacrifice continue to inspire generations to uphold the ideals of justice, dignity, and freedom,” posted TMC.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Bose’s unmatched courage and revolutionary spirit during an era when even chanting ‘Vande Mataram’ was considered sedition. “Unmatched courage and the symbol of revolutionary consciousness, I offer my respectful homage to Khudiram Bose on his martyrdom day.In an era when even chanting ‘Vande Mataram’ was considered sedition, at the mere age of 18, Khudiram Bose’s valor shook the foundations of British rule. His fearlessness, patriotism, and sacrifice will continue to inspire future generations to dedicate everything to the motherland.Unyielding courage and the symbol of revolutionary spirit, I offer my heartfelt respects to martyr Khudiram Bose on his death anniversary.At a time when uttering ‘Bande Mataram’ was deemed treason, at just eighteen years of age, Khudiram Bose’s bravery rattled the foundations of British rule. His fearlessness, love for the nation, and self-sacrifice will continue to provide inspiration to future generations to devote everything to the motherland,” he wrote.