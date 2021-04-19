'Remdesivir is not a life saving drug', says Centre after several states report scarcity

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. 'Remdesivir is not a life saving drug', says Centre.

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus pandemic across the nation, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed the citizens regarding usage of key anti-viral drug Remdesivir

"Remdesivir is not a life-saving drug in COVID-19. It is to be administered only in the hospital settings," the ministry said in a tweet.

The ministry also mentioned several other features and relevant information related to the injectable drug.

1. Remdesivir is an experimental investigational drug granted emergency authorisation use.

2. It is not a life saving drug in COVID-19 pandemic.

3. Studies do not demonstrate mortality reduction with this drug.

4. It is to be administered only in the hospital settings.

5. It is advised for people who are moderately sick and receiving oxygen.

6. It must never be administered in home settings.

On the other side, state governments have been asked to take strict action against anyone found indulged in black marketing or hoarding of antiviral drug Remdesivir, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda said today.

The minister said he has also taken a meeting with the pharma secretary to review the availability of the antiviral drug which is used in the treatment of COVID-19.

"Took a meeting with the Secretary (Pharma) to review the availability of #Remdesivir. Government is in regular touch with manufacturers regarding this. Weekly production plans have been prepared in consultation with the manufacturers," Gowda tweeted.

Black marketing, hoarding of remdesivir is being strictly monitored and state governments have been advised to take strict action against those indulging in such malpractices, he added.

In another tweet, the minister said: "Manufacturers have agreed to ramp up production of #Remdesivir. Additional sites for production have been approved. Production to be doubled in coming weeks."

On Sunday, Minister of State of Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya had tweeted that the government plans to double the production of remdesivir to around 3 lakh vials per day over the next 15 days, to make it available readily for the treatment of COVID-19.

The government has given permission to 20 plants to produce the antiviral drug, he had said.

Already, remdesivir is being rolled out of 20 plants in the country. On Saturday, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) had announced that the pharmaceutical companies like Cadila Healthcare, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Cipla have reduced the price of their respective brands of remdesivir injection (100mg/vial).

