In a major relief to senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, the Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a petition from the Uttar Pradesh government challenging the Allahabad High Court's decision to pause his conviction in the forged birth certificate case. A bench of Justices Deepankar Datta and Sheel Nagu upheld the lower court's ruling and extended the same legal relief to Khan’s wife, Tazeen Fatma, and their son, Abdullah Azam Khan, who had filed separate appeals.

With this ruling, the stays on their convictions remain intact while the broader legal proceedings continue.

Lower court convicted Azam Khan

According to the prosecution, the case dates back to January 3, 2019, when Akash Saxena, now the BJP MLA from Rampur, lodged a complaint alleging that Azam Khan and his wife obtained two birth certificates for their son, Abdullah Azam Khan.

Subsequently, the Rampur Sessions Court found the trio guilty under sections 420 (cheating), 467(forgery valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 472 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc., with intent to commit forgery), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and awarded seven years' imprisonment to all three convicts.

Azam Khan sent to 10-day judicial custody in ED case

Meanwhile, Azam Khan suffered a setback, with a Ghaziabad court remanding him to 10 days of judicial custody in a money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He will remain in custody until November 26, when the matter is scheduled to come up for the next hearing.

Azam Khan was taken from the court premises to Dasna Jail following the order.

It is pertinent to mention that the ED is investigating donations received by the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and the utilisation of its funds for the development of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.

ED questioned Azam Khan in Delhi office

Earlier on Friday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned the arrested Samajwadi Party leader at its headquarters in Delhi in connection with a money laundering case. Officials said the questioning and recording of the 78-year-old leader's statement were being carried out by the agency's Lucknow zonal investigation team at the Delhi office.

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ED gets four-day remand of Azam Khan in money laundering case, to be questioned in Lucknow