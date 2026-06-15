Mukesh Ambani offers prayers at Kedarnath and Badrinath, donates Rs 5 crore to each temple

Dehradun:

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Monday visited the sacred shrines of Badrinath and Kedarnath in Uttarakhand, where he offered prayers and made donations of Rs 5 crore each to the two temples.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani

He arrived for darshan in a traditional outfit and greeted people with folded hands. He was accorded a traditional welcome by officials of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) upon his arrival at the temple.

Ambani's helicopter landed at the Badrinath helipad around 10 am. About 20 minutes later, he arrived at the sanctum of Lord Badrivishal, where he performed rituals and offered prayers. After the worship, he met with officials from the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee.

Performed 'Jalabhishek' of Lord Kedarnath

Following his visit to Badrinath, his helicopter departed for Kedarnath Dham at 10:40 am and landed there around 11:15 am. From the helipad, Ambani reached the temple of Lord Kedarnath within just 10 minutes. There, he performed the "Jalabhishek" (a sacred Hindu ritual where devotees ceremonially pour holy water) of the deity in the sanctum sanctorum and participated in a special prayer ceremony.

When pilgrims present in the temple complex saw the prominent industrialist among them, the entire area resonated with chants of "Jai Shri Ram."

Ambani graciously acknowledged the greetings of the devotees with folded hands. After completing his prayers and paying obeisance to Lord Kedarnath, he departed directly for Delhi around 12 noon.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani

Over 12.23 lakh pilgrims visit Kedarnath

Every year, with the onset of summer, the Himalayan region of Uttarakhand comes alive as the Char Dham Yatra begins, drawing lakhs of devotees from across the country. For many pilgrims, the journey is far more than a religious trip; it is a lifelong spiritual aspiration and an act of deep faith.

In Hindu tradition, the Char Dham Yatra holds immense religious significance, taking devotees to four revered shrines nestled in the Garhwal Himalayas: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. Together, these four sacred sites constitute the Char Dham and are believed to offer spiritual purification and divine blessings to those who undertake the pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, the ongoing Char Dham Yatra continues to draw a large number of devotees. According to official data available till June 13, more than 12.23 lakh pilgrims have visited Kedarnath Dham, while over 10.92 lakh devotees have offered prayers at Badrinath Dham. The Gangotri Temple has welcomed more than 5.95 lakh pilgrims, and the Yamunotri Temple has recorded over 5.56 lakh devotees during the pilgrimage season so far.

This year, the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines reopened for devotees on April 19 this year on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, marking the commencement of the annual Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand. Kedarnath and Badrinath temples were opened on April 22 and April 23, respectively.

Mukesh Ambani offered prayers at Tirumala temple on June 12

On June 12, Mukesh Ambani offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala along with his son Anant and daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant. On the occasion, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant wore the traditional attire, which is necessary to worship at the Tirumala temple.

The Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, situated atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam Hills, is among India's most revered Hindu shrines. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, also known as Balaji, the centuries-old temple draws millions of devotees from across the country and abroad every year.

Last month, Mukesh Ambani, along with Anant Ambani, visited the Art of Living Foundation International Centre in Bengaluru as part of the foundation's 45th anniversary celebrations. The duo sought blessings from spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and spent time at the campus.

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