Reliance Foundation scales up Covid operations in Mumbai with 875 beds for patients

In response to the massive surge of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Reliance Foundation (RF) has scaled up its operations to address the growing needs of COVID management in the city and strengthen the government's fight against the pandemic.

Deepening its engagement with the Government of Maharashtra and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Reliance has undertaken four more significant initiatives.

1.Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital to Manage 650-bed facility at NSCI. RF will newlycreate, commission and manage 100 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds that will be made operational in phases from May 15, 2021.

2. Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital will take over, from May 1, the management and operations of nearly 550-beds ward, which is currently operational.

3. Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital (RFH) will operate and manage nearly a total of 650 beds for COVID patients. A team of more than 500 frontline workers comprising doctors, nurses and non-medical professionals will be deployed round-the-clock to oversee medical management of the patients.

4. The entire expenditure for the project –comprising ICU beds and monitors, ventilators and medical equipment – and the operational cost for the 650 beds will be borne by Reliance Foundation. All the COVID patients in NSCI and Seven Hills Hospital will be treated absolutely free.

“Reliance Foundation has always been atthe forefront of service toour nation and it is our duty to support India’s relentless fight against the pandemic. Our doctors and frontline healthcare staff have worked tirelessly and will continue to save precious lives by providing the best medical care to the needy. Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospitalwill be managing 875 beds across the city of Mumbai," Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, said.

“We are also providing 700 MT of Oxygen daily to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Daman, Diu & Nagar Haveli completely free of cost. This is being expanded even further. In these trying times for India and the city of Mumbai, as a fellow Indian, we remain steadfast in our commitment to do whatever it takes to serve our people. Corona Haarega, India Jeetega!" Nita Ambani added.

