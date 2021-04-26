Monday, April 26, 2021
     
Reliance Foundation scales up Covid operations in Mumbai with 875 beds for patients

The entire expenditure for the project –comprising ICU beds and monitors, ventilators and medical equipment – and the operational cost for the 650 beds will be borne by Reliance Foundation.

Mumbai Published on: April 26, 2021 18:57 IST
Image Source : RELIANCE FOUNDATION

 A  team  of  more  than  500  frontline  workers  comprising  doctors, nurses and non-medical professionals will be deployed   round-the-clock to oversee medical management of the patients. 

In response to the massive surge of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Reliance  Foundation  (RF) has scaled up its operations to address the growing needs of COVID management in the city and strengthen the government's fight against the pandemic.

Deepening  its  engagement  with  the  Government  of  Maharashtra  and  Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Reliance has undertaken four more significant initiatives.

1.Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital to Manage 650-bed facility at NSCI. RF will newlycreate, commission and manage 100 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds that will be made operational in phases from May 15, 2021.

2. Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital will take over, from May 1, the management and operations of nearly 550-beds ward, which is currently operational.

3. Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital (RFH) will operate and manage nearly a total of 650 beds for COVID patients. A  team  of  more  than  500  frontline  workers  comprising  doctors, nurses and non-medical professionals will be deployed   round-the-clock to oversee medical management of the patients. 

4. The entire expenditure for the project –comprising ICU beds and monitors, ventilators and medical equipment – and the operational cost for the 650 beds will be borne by Reliance Foundation. All the COVID patients in NSCI and Seven Hills Hospital will be treated absolutely free.

“Reliance Foundation has always been atthe forefront of service toour nation and it is our duty to support India’s relentless fight against  the  pandemic.  Our  doctors  and  frontline  healthcare  staff  have  worked tirelessly and will continue to save precious lives by providing the best medical care to the needy. Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospitalwill be managing 875 beds across the city of Mumbai," Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, said.

“We  are also  providing  700  MT  of  Oxygen  daily  to  Gujarat,  Maharashtra,  Delhi, Madhya  Pradesh,  Rajasthan,  Uttar  Pradesh  and  Daman,  Diu  &  Nagar  Haveli completely free of cost.  This is being expanded even further. In these trying times for India  and  the  city  of  Mumbai, as  a  fellow  Indian, we  remain  steadfast  in  our commitment  to  do  whatever  it  takes  to  serve  our  people.  Corona  Haarega,  India Jeetega!" Nita Ambani added.

