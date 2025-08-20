First picture of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's attacker surfaces: All you need to know about him Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked: During the weekly 'Jan Sunvai' event at her residence in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was assaulted by a man identified as 41-year-old Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakariya.

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was on Wednesday allegedly assaulted during the weekly 'Jan Sunvai' programme at her official residence in Civil Lines. The attack was conducted by a 41-year-old man, who was identified as Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakariya.

"A person attacked Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during 'Jan Sunwai' today. Delhi Police has detained the accused and is questioning him," the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

Who is Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakariya?

Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakariya is a resident of Gujarat's Rajkot. According to sources, one of his relatives is lodged in jail, and he came to Delhi seeking his release. The matter is currently pending in the court.

Sources said Sakariya had brought the court papers to the chief minister's residence. However, it is not clear why he assaulted Gupta.

Sakariya has now been arrested by Delhi Police and is being questioned. The Delhi Police has also contacted the Gujarat Police to verify Sakariya's details.

What happened during 'Jan Sunvai'?

Sakariya first handed over some papers to Gupta, but then suddenly pulled her hair and slapped her. Gupta didn't get injured, but the incident left her in shock. Later, a team of doctors arrived at the chief minister's residence to examine her condition.

What did the eyewitnesses say?

According to an eyewitness, Sakariya suddenly attacked her, but was immediately detained by the police. "We all were sitting. A person whose turn came sat with the CM... he was speaking with the CM and suddenly he attacked her. We heard a loud sound. And immediately the police detained the person," the eyewitness told news agency PTI.

Shailender Kumar, another eyewitness who had come with a complaint regarding sewer issues in his locality, said, "We heard that someone has slapped the chief minister. This is not right."