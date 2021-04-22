Image Source : PTI CoWin Portal: Those above 18 can register for COVID-19 vaccine from Saturday. How to book appointment

All those who are above 18 of age can register themselves for COVID-19 vaccine starting from Saturday, April 24 on the government’s CoWin platform - cowin.gov.in and the Aarogya Setu app. Amid deadly Covid-19 second wave surge, the Centre had on Monday opened vaccinations to everyone above the 18 years of age from May 1, 2021. The decision to extend vaccination to all adults in the country was taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi.

So, those eligible for the jabs in the third phase of the inoculation drive which will kickstart from May 1, can register for their shot. Registration of all adults who want to enroll in India’s massive inoculation drive will begin in the next 48 hours, RS Sharma, the chairperson of an empowered committee on Covid-19 vaccination, told News18.

The Centre will continue to vaccinate those declared eligible so far - frontline workers, health workers and those above 45.

According to the new vaccine rules, the vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 per cent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to the central government. They would be free to supply the remaining 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market.

Here is how to register for Covid-19 vaccination through the CoWIN portal:

Log on to www.cowin.gov.in.

Enter your mobile number.

Get an OTP to create your account.

Enter the OTP and click on the “Verify" button.

You will be directed to the registration of the vaccination' page. On this page, there will be an option to choose one photo ID proof.

Fill in your name, age, gender and upload an identity document.

Click on the “Register" button.

Once the registration is completed; the system will show the “Account Details".

A citizen can further add three more people linked with this mobile number by clicking on the “Add More" button.

There will be a button indicating 'Schedule appointment'. Now click on it.

Search a vaccination centre of choice by state, district, block and pin code.

Date and availability will also be displayed.

Click on the 'book' button.

On successful completion of booking, you will receive a message. That confirmation details will have to be shown at the vaccination centre.

Here is how to register for Covid-19 vaccination through Aarogya Setu:

On the Aarogya Setu app homepage, go to the 'CoWIN' tab.

Under the CoWIN icon, you can see four options - Vaccine Information, Vaccination, Vaccination Certificate, Vaccination Dashboard.

Tap on the "Vaccination" tab and then select the "Register Now" option.

Enter your mobile number and then click on "proceed to verify".

Enter the OTP and again select "proceed to verify".

Once the number verification is done, you will have to upload a photo ID card.

You also need to fill in other details such as age, gender, year of birth.

You can register a maximum of 4 beneficiaries through the Aarogya Setu app.

You can also check for vaccination sites by state, district, block and pin code. The date and availability will be displayed. Select the "book" option.

Once registered successfully, you will receive an SMS with the appointment details.

