While the row over government's renewed push for delimitation continues across India, Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday shared an electoral map that showed how the country's parliamentary landscape would change following the exercise.

Meghwal, who is also the Minister of State (MoS) for Parliamentary Affairs, said the Lok Sabha's strength would rise by 50 per cent from the current 543 seats to 816 under the proposed framework. This expansion could reshape the statewide distribution of parliamentary representation, marking a major shift in India's electoral landscape, he said.

"The proposed delimitation framework marks a significant step towards reshaping India’s parliamentary landscape," Meghwal said, while sharing the map on microblogging platform X. "With the Lok Sabha’s strength set to rise by 50%, from the existing 543 seats to 816, every state and Union Territory stands to witness an expansion in its parliamentary representation."

In successive posts, the Lok Sabha member from Rajasthan's Bikaner also called for a greater representation of women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, saying their increased participation would bring wider perspectives and real-life experiences to policy making.

Further, it would strengthen decisions in key areas that impact every households in education, healthcare, welfare and families, Meghwal said.

"India has changed enormously over the last 50 years," the union minister said. "Our population has grown, new cities have emerged, and the needs of citizens have evolved. Shouldn't our political representation reflect these changes too? The proposed 132nd Constitutional Amendment seeks to expand representation to reflect the needs of a growing India."

The Parliament's special sitting would begin on November 30 during which the Constitution (132nd) Amendment Bill would be reintroduced. This time, the government is confident of its passage, as a number of regional parties, including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), YSR Congress Party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the NCP(SP), have declared their support.

This would help the bill get the required two-thirds majority for passage. However, the Congress-led INDIA bloc has vowed to oppose it, with Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi describing it as a new move by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to steal elections in India.

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