Reena, Kerala Police's oldest serving dog who remains fit, set to retire

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Kerala Police is all set to retire its oldest serving dog, Reena, in the state. A 12-year-old Labrador, Reena is a part of the K9 Squad and has served the Kerala Police for years. She was even deployed for duty during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the coastal state for the inauguration of the Kochi Metro.

Interestingly, Reena had achieved the retirement age for police dogs twice but remained in the service, thanks to her exceptional health and performance during regular checkups. Her handlers, Grade Sub-Inspector (SI) PK Saji Kumar and Grade Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) KN Sivaprasad, used to report about her health regularly.

Though Reena remains physically fit, the Kerala Police has decided to retire her considering her age. It should be noted that all police dogs need to undergo a medical examination once they turn 10. Only those dogs that are physically fit are allowed to continue in the service.

How Reena remained physically fit?

The 12-year-old Reena, who has gained public attention for her discipline and success during several operations, had a fixed training schedule that helped her stay fit. She was regularly taken for a four kilometre walk in the morning and would follow another training round in the evening. However, the police's decision to retire her underscores balanced policies on dog handlers' roles and retirement protocols.

Serving during PM Modi, RaGa's visit

The Labrador was deployed when PM Modi visited Kerala for the inauguration of the Kochi Metro. She has also been a part of the security teams constituted during various visits of the President to Kerala. Additionally, she was also deployed during the Kerala-leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' taken out by senior Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Her handlers have praised Reena for her professionalism and the important role that she has played during her service in solving crimes.