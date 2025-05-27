Reels, Rolex, and Thar: Punjab's 'Insta Queen' cop Amandeep Kaur arrested, assets worth Rs 1.35 crore seized Kaur was arrested on Monday by the Vigilance Bureau following an inquiry into her unexplained wealth. In April, she had been caught by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) with 17.71 grams of heroin.

Bathinda (Punjab):

Luxury cars, prime plots, high-end gadgets, and a Rolex watch—this isn’t the lifestyle of a business tycoon, but that of a suspended constable in Punjab. In a startling development, the Punjab Police have frozen assets worth Rs 1.35 crore belonging to Amandeep Kaur, a dismissed constable who is now under the scanner for corruption and drug-related charges.

Amandeep Kaur, daughter of Jaswant Singh and a resident of Chak Fateh Singh Wala in Bathinda district, was suspended in April 2025 after being caught in possession of heroin. An FIR (No. 65 dated 02.04.2025) had been registered against her under Sections 21B/61/85 of the NDPS Act at Canal Colony Police Station.

Now, her troubles have deepened, with a corruption case lodged by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.

Here's a look at the frozen assets:

Land at Virat Green, Bathinda (217 sq. yards): Rs 99,00,000

Land at Dream City, Bathinda (120.83 sq. yards): Rs 18,12,000

Mahindra Thar (PB 05 AQ 7720): Rs 14,00,000

Royal Enfield Bullet (PB 03 BM 4445): Rs 1,70,000

iPhone 13 Pro Max: Rs 45,000

iPhone SE: Rs 9,000

Vivo Phone: Rs 2,000

Rolex Watch: Rs 1,00,000

Bank Balance (SBI): Rs 1,01,588.53

Total value of frozen assets: Rs 1,35,39,588.53

Kaur was arrested on Monday by the Vigilance Bureau following an inquiry into her unexplained wealth. In April, she had been caught by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) with 17.71 grams of heroin and was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Though she was dismissed from service soon after, she secured bail from a Bathinda court on May 2.

According to the Punjab Police, the freezing of her assets has been done under the provisions of the NDPS Act. Investigations are ongoing to uncover further financial irregularities, and officials have hinted at more legal action based on the findings.

The case has raised serious questions about internal oversight within law enforcement and the misuse of power by those sworn to uphold it.

‘Insta Queen’ under scrutiny for flashy lifestyle

The probe also revealed that Amandeep Kaur, popularly known as the "Insta queen" due to her frequent Instagram reels flaunting a lavish lifestyle, had expenditures that far exceeded her reported income. Her social media account features numerous videos in which she showcases luxury watches, expensive handbags, and heavy gold jewellery.

This social media persona is now part of the evidence being examined by investigators as they assess the scale of her alleged financial misconduct.