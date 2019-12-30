Red sand boa snake worth Rs 1.25 crore rescued in Madhya Pradesh

Image Source : AP Representational Image

A red sand boa snake, carrying worth of Rs 1.25 crore, was rescued in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Sunday. The red sand boa is said to be a rare non-poisonous snake. The reptile was rescued after five persons were trying to sell it in Narsinghgarh town. All the five accused, including three minors, were taken into custody.

It is believed that these rare-non poisonous snakes are used for making certain medicines, cosmetics and in black magic. These Red sand boa snakes are also said to bring good luck and wealth. They are in huge demand in the international market.

“Our informer overheard three persons speaking on a mobile and striking a deal to sell the snake at Narsinghgarh bus stand. He immediately alerted the police,” Narsinghgarh police station Kailash Bhardwaj said.

“A police team rushed to the spot and recovered the snake from a plastic bag that two of the accused- Pawan Nagar and Shyam Gurjar- were carrying. Along with the duo, three minors were also rounded up,” he added.

As per the initial investigation, this snake can fetch Rs 1.25 crore, Bhardwaj added.

“The accused told us that they had bought the snake from Sehore district in Madhya Pradesh and came to Narsinghgarh to sell it,” he said, adding that the accused have been charged under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

(With PTI inputs)