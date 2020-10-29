Red-green tiles at railway hospital toilet in Gorakhpur irk Samajwadi Party

Image Source : ANI Samajwadi Party workers blackened the tiles at Lalit Narayan Mishra Railway Hospital in Gorakhpur.

The Samajwadi Party workers staged a protest at the Lalit Narayan Mishra Railway Hospital in Gorakhpur on Thursday against the use of red-green coloured tiles in the bathroom there. Party workers barged into the hospital and blackened the tiles saying it was an insult to their flag bearing the same colours.



Party leaders have also demanded action against those responsible for approving the colour of the tiles.

"We will not tolerate such insult to our party flag and we demand the railway administration change it and the district administration act against those behind it. The toilet was constructed 3-4 months ago, but it came into our notice on Wednesday," news agency PTI quoted Samajwadi Party district president Ram Nagina Sahini, as saying.

Gorakhpur: Samajwadi Party (SP) workers protest against the use of tiles of their party flag's colours in a toilet at Lalit Narayan Mishra Railway Hospital. pic.twitter.com/XBrk80ju5r — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 29, 2020

Sahini said they will take to the streets if their demands are not met.

