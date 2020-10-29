Thursday, October 29, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Red-green tiles at railway hospital toilet in Gorakhpur irk Samajwadi Party

Red-green tiles at railway hospital toilet in Gorakhpur irk Samajwadi Party

Samajwadi Party leaders have also demanded action against those responsible for approving the colour of the tiles.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Gorakhpur Updated on: October 29, 2020 17:15 IST
samajwadi party, gorakhpur railway hospital tiles
Image Source : ANI

Samajwadi Party workers blackened the tiles at Lalit Narayan Mishra Railway Hospital in Gorakhpur. 

The Samajwadi Party workers staged a protest at the Lalit Narayan Mishra Railway Hospital in Gorakhpur on Thursday against the use of red-green coloured tiles in the bathroom there. Party workers barged into the hospital and blackened the tiles saying it was an insult to their flag bearing the same colours.

 
Party leaders have also demanded action against those responsible for approving the colour of the tiles.

"We will not tolerate such insult to our party flag and we demand the railway administration change it and the district administration act against those behind it. The toilet was constructed 3-4 months ago, but it came into our notice on Wednesday," news agency PTI quoted Samajwadi Party district president Ram Nagina Sahini, as saying. 

Sahini said they will take to the streets if their demands are not met.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X