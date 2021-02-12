Image Source : PTI Red Fort Violence: Delhi Police probing Deep Sidhu's connection with terror outfits

The Delhi Police on Friday said it is probing if Punjabi actor-activist Deep Sidhu, who is the prime accused in Red Fort violence, has connection with any terrorist organisations or not. Sidhu was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday and was later sent to 7-day police custody.

The Punjabi actor is accused of instigating a group of farmers to storm the Red Fort on Republic Day during the tractor parade. Sidhu was seen in the video footage of the Red Fort violence. He was absconding since then.

According to sources, Deep Sidhu is cooperating in the investigation and Delhi Police is trying to ascertain whether he was having any links with terrorist organisations because his associates put the flag on the rampart of the Red Fort. IB officials have also interrogated Deep Sidhu.

However, Sidhu told the interrogators that he doesn't know Iqbal and Sukhdev Singh.

Also Read: Punjabi actress Reena Rai uploaded Deep Sidhu's videos on Facebook from US | Inside details

"On January 26, Sidhu came on a motorbike at Red Fort and when the people identified him he fled away from the fort on his bike only. Sidhu is also having some eatery business in south Delhi in partnership," an official said.

Sidhu told the interrogator that he was not initially the part of tractor rally but later joined them and reached the Red Fort.

Meanwhile, Iqbal Singh, another accused in the Republic Day violence case was arrested by Special Cell of Delhi Police on Wednesday.

In the videos from Republic Day violence, Singh is seen issuing threats to police who were on duty at the Red Fort. Singh said that he will open fire at them with their own weapons. He can also be purportedly heard saying that if the gates of the Red Fort are not opened peacefully, then weapons would be used and there would be widespread bloodshed. The video was streamed live on Facebook.

The Delhi Police had earlier announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each for information leading to arrest of Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh and Rs 50,000 each for the arrest of Jajbir Singh, Boota Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Iqbal Singh for their alleged involvement in the Republic Day violence.

Sidhu and Iqbal, both accused are in the custody of Crime Branch while Sukhdev Singh is in judicial custody. On the basis of CCTV footage and mobile recording grabs, the police are now tracing other accused involved in the violence.

Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor parade called by farmer unions on January 26 to highlight their demand for the repeal of the Centre's three farm laws. Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and a flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled by the Prime Minister on Independence Day.

ALSO READ | Delhi Police releases new photos showing how rioters attacked cops during R-Day violence

Latest India News