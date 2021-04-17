Red Fort violence: Delhi court grants bail to actor-activist Deep Sidhu

Image Source : FACEBOOK/ DEEP SIDHU Delhi court grants bail to actor-activist Deep Sidhu.

A Delhi court has granted bail to actor-activist Deep Sidhu, who was arrested in connection with the Red Fort violence on Republic Day. Special Judge Neelofer Abida Perveen granted the relief to the accused on Friday on a personal bond of Rs 30,000 and two sureties of a like amount.

Sidhu was arrested on February 9 in connection with the Red Fort violence on January 26 during a farmers' tractor parade against the Centre's three new agriculture laws.

Thousands of protesting farmers, who reached ITO from the Ghazipur border, clashed with police, the agency claimed in its FIR registered in connection with the Republic Day violence, adding that many of the farmers, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument, where a religious flag was also hoisted.

In the First information report (FIR), the police said two magazines with 20 live cartridges were snatched from two constables by the protesters, who also damaged vehicles and robbed anti-riot gear.

