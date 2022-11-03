Red Fort attack case: SC affirms death penalty of LeT terrorist Mohammad Arif

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arif was one of the accused, who had entered the Red Fort on December 22, 2000, and fired indiscriminately.

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Mohammad Arif alias Ashfaq's plea, seeking a review of its judgment awarding the death penalty to him in the 2000 Red Fort attack case has left three people, including two Army jawans, dead. A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi said it has accepted the prayers that electronic records be considered.

“We have accepted the prayers that electronic records must be placed in consideration. His guilt is proven. We affirm the view taken by this court and reject the review petition,” the bench said. Arif was one of the accused, who had entered the Red Fort on December 22, 2000 and had opened indiscriminate firing leading to the death of three.

