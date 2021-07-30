'Red alert' issued in Rajasthan, heavy rains predicted

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The department has issued an 'orange Alert', predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall (64.5 to 115.6 mm) at one or two places in Jaipur, Ajmer, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Kota, and Baran districts.

The Southwest Monsoon gained momentum due to the low-pressure area over coastal Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal leading to heavy rains in Rajasthan, a Meteorological Department here said even as it issued a 'red alert', predicting very heavy rains in many districts of the state in the next 24 hours.

Heavy rain was recorded in many areas of the state in the last 24 hours, it said. Heavy rainfall was recorded in Karauli, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Dausa, Alwar, Jhunjhunu, Churu and Hanumangarh districts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, it said.

The weather department said 268 mm rainfall was recorded in Shri Mahavirji (Karauli) followed by 135 mm at Rajgarh in Churu, 114 mm at Uchhain of Bharatpur, 104 mm at Mahwa in Dausa, 99 mm at Neemrana in Alwar, 87.3 mm at Pilani in Jhunjhunu and 67 mm at Bhadra in Hanumangarh.

The Meteorological Department also has issued a 'Red Alert' warning of very heavy to very heavy rain (more than 115.6 mm) at one or two places in Baran, Jhalwar districts on Saturday.

The department has issued an 'orange Alert', predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall (64.5 to 115.6 mm) at one or two places in Jaipur, Ajmer, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Kota, and Baran districts.

For Karauli, Udaipur, Pratapgarh, Nagaur, and Pali districts, a 'yellow alert' has been issued for heavy rain (15.6 to 64.5 mm).

