Red alert in Karnataka, orange alert in 5 states, heavy rain expected in Gujarat too

Heavy rains are expected in rain-stricken Gujarat due to Cyclone Asna. At the same time, a red alert has been issued in the areas adjacent to the Arabian Sea in Karnataka. According to the Meteorological Department, there may be heavy rains in the northeastern states of the country and Central India. At the same time, an orange alert has been issued for five eastern states including Odisha. There may be heavy rains in South Indian states as well. However, the weather is expected to be normal in other North Indian states including Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Cyclone Asna, which formed on the Arabian Sea off the coast of Gujarat, has also turned towards Oman. In such a situation, the people of Gujarat have heaved a sigh of relief.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. At the same time, a yellow alert has been issued for parts of Maharashtra and South Indian states along with Madhya Pradesh. A yellow alert has also been issued for northeastern states like Assam, Manipur, Arunachal and Sikkim.

How will the weather be in the coming days?

An orange alert has been issued for Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Telangana on September 1. A yellow alert has been issued for Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Assam, Nagaland, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

An orange alert has been issued for Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana on September 2. There is a yellow alert for North East, Central India and North Indian states.

Light rain is expected in most parts of the country on September 3. A yellow alert has been issued for the northeastern states and central India. There is also a yellow alert in North India.

A yellow alert has been issued for central India and western states on September 4. The weather is expected to be normal in North, East and South India.

A yellow alert has been issued for Central India and western states on September 5. There is also a yellow alert in Tamil Nadu. The weather is expected to be normal in North India, North Eastern states, eastern areas and southern states.

26 deaths so far due to rain in Gujarat

Rains in Gujarat over the last four days have claimed 26 lives. Over 18,000 people have been evacuated and around 1,200 rescued from the worst-hit areas. By Friday morning, rains had subsided in most parts of Gujarat, but officials said several towns and villages remained waterlogged as rivers were in spate. The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said only four places in the state received 15 mm to 26 mm rainfall between 6 am and 2 pm, while other areas either witnessed clear weather or light rain.