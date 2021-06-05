Recoveries remain more than new Covid cases in Karnataka

Image Source : PTI Discharge of 22,316 patients in a day led to recoveries remain more than 16,068 new Covid cases in Karnataka.

Maintaining its upward trend, discharge of 22,316 patients in a day led to recoveries remain more than 16,068 new Covid cases in Karnataka, said the state health bulletin on Friday.

"With 22,316 patients discharged during the day, 23,58,412 recovered so far, while 16,068 positive cases on Thursday increased the state's Covid tally to 26,69,514, including 2,80,186 active cases.

As epi-centre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 3,221 fresh cases, taking its Covid tally to 11,77,496, including 1,31,179 active cases, while recoveries rose to 10,31,834, with 6,220 discharged during the day.

The infection, however, claimed 364 lives, including 206 in Bengaluru, taking the state's death toll to 30,895 and the city's toll to 14,482 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Out of 1,50,610 tests conducted across the state during the day, 39,608 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,11,002 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate dipped to 10.66 per cent and case fatality rate to 2.26 per cent across the state on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a record 2,35,197 people, including 80,756 above 45 years of age and 1,46,391 in the 18-44 years ago group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

"Cumulatively, 1,46,42,946 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years of age, healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16," added the bulletin.

