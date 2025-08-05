Record voter turnout, investment and decline in violence: What changed in J-K after Article 370 abrogation Though the regional parties claim Article 370 abrogation has led to utter chaos in the state, the BJP claims JK has now joined the mainstream and locals have developed a sense of belief and security.

August 5 marks six years since the abrogation of Article 370, which revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status. The move, seen as a historic and bold step towards national integration, fulfilled the Bharatiya Janata Party's long-standing promise in poll manifestos for decades.

Besides, the state was downgraded to a union territory and the Ladakh region was removed from it.

Though the regional parties claim Article 370 abrogation has led to utter chaos in the state, the BJP claims JK has now joined the mainstream and locals have developed a sense of belief and security.

What has changed in Jammu and Kashmir after Article 370 abrogation?

Successful elections and participation of voters

The abrogation of Article 370 made Jammu and Kashmir achieve a major democratic milestone, which came in the form of the successful conduct of free and fair Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. For the first time in decades, people turned out in large numbers to cast their votes, setting multiple records and showcasing a renewed faith in the democratic process.

Unlike in the past, the elections were held peacefully, without any significant protests or calls for a boycott. The law and order situation was also on point.

The Union Territory recorded an impressive 63.88 per cent voter turnout in the Assembly elections, while the 2024 Lok Sabha elections witnessed the highest voter participation in the region in the last 35 years.

Tourism boost

JK tourism sector witnessed an unprecedented boost after the abrogation of Article 370. As per the state tourism department, over 21.1 million people visited the UT in 2023. This resulted in a major boost to the local economy. However, a brief hiatus was witnessed in tourism after the Pahalgam attack, where 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

The situation improved with time and people have again started visiting JK.

Major dip in violence and stone pelting incidents

Stone pelting on security forces was a frequent occurrence in Jammu and Kashmir before the removal of special status. As per the Union Home Ministry data, such incidents have completely stopped in the UT.

According to the data, in 2023, not a single case of stone pelting or strike was recorded, marking a complete decline from 2010, when authorities had documented 2,654 incidents of stone pelting and 132 strikes.

Infrastructural development and investment

The centre launched and successfully completed several projects, providing a major infrastructural boost to Jammu and Kashmir. The biggest milestone in this regard was the inauguration of the Rs 42,500 crore Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link. The project also features the world’s highest rail bridge over the Chenab River. This bridge connects the Jammu region with the Kashmir valley and is crucial for regional integration, economic growth and defence mobility.

Projects worth over Rs 76000 crore are currently in the pipeline in the UT. Further, the Centre approved 19 road and tunnel projects worth Rs 10,637 crore in June this year.