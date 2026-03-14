Reality check of 112 emergency helpline shows response time ranging from 4 minutes to 53 minutes

Lucknow:

India’s national emergency service 112, launched in 2012 after the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, continues to serve as a key lifeline for people across the country. The service promises immediate help through a single call, connecting citizens to police, ambulance, fire brigade or women’s helpline services.

However, a reality check conducted by India TV across several cities found wide variations in response times. In some places, help arrived within 4 to 7 minutes, while in others, people had to wait as long as 53 minutes.

According to Uttar Pradesh Police, the average response time of its emergency service is about 6.5 minutes. But the ground reality in different cities shows mixed results.

How the 112 system works in Uttar Pradesh

The emergency response system in Uttar Pradesh operates through a central control room that is connected to 6,278 vehicles across the state. These include 4,278 four-wheelers and 2,000 Chetak motorbikes.

The control room receives an average of 45 lakh calls every day. Officials say that most of these calls are accidental, such as when a phone gets pressed in a pocket, or a child dials the number by mistake. The number of genuine emergency calls is about 20,000 per day, but during festivals like Holi and Diwali, the number can rise to nearly 80,000.

Large screens inside the control room display the real-time location of all police vehicles across the state. The nearest vehicle receives an automatic alert and is dispatched to the location.

An unusual feature of the system is that the telecallers handling emergency calls are not police officers but private female operators. The idea is that people in distress may feel more comfortable hearing a supportive voice.

Around 50,000 police personnel remain on duty under the 112 system across the state, round the clock. When a call is received, the caller’s location is automatically tracked, and the computer system dispatches the nearest vehicle. After the incident, feedback is also collected from the caller.

At the control room in Lucknow, India TV correspondent Vishal Pratap Singh observed that as soon as a person dials 112, the caller’s location is automatically traced, and there is no need to explain the address. If the issue involves crime, police are sent, while medical emergencies trigger the dispatch of an ambulance. Every vehicle is monitored in real time.

Ground reality across cities

The India TV team conducted a reality check in several cities by dialling 112 themselves and noting the time taken for help to arrive.

In Ghaziabad, correspondent Anamika Gaur called from an isolated road near Nandgram, claiming that some people were harassing her and she had moved to a deserted road for safety. Since she could not provide her exact location, the control room traced it automatically. From the time of downloading the app to the arrival of the police van, the entire process took 13 minutes. Police personnel said they aim to reach within 5 minutes.

In Jaipur’s Muhana area, reporter Manish Bhattacharya called from Keshyovala village at 12:55 pm complaining about a fight. The complaint was registered within 2 minutes, and police arrived on a Chetak motorbike within 20 minutes.

In Jodhpur’s Basni industrial area, reporter Chandrashekhar called at 5:42 pm to report a fight and a vehicle snatching. A 112 vehicle from the local police station reached the spot within 8 minutes. Constable Vijay said Police Commissioner Sharad Kaviraj had issued strict instructions to respond quickly to every call.

In Ahmedabad on Capital Road, a call for help was made at 3:01 pm. The complaint was recorded within 1 minute. At 3:04 pm, a PCR team called back to confirm the location, and by 3:08 pm a PCR van had reached the spot. The total response time was between 4 and 6 minutes.

In Gorakhpur, police arrived within 8 to 9 minutes after the call was made from Railway Station Road. A police officer said the target is to respond within a maximum of 10 minutes, though efforts are made to reach within 5 to 6 minutes. On the MDT, or mobile data terminal, a team typically gets 35 to 40 minutes to complete a task.

In Jhunjhunu’s rural Chirawa police station area, a call reporting an assault was made. The police team reached the location after 53 minutes. Officers said two earlier calls were already being handled and the location was about 20 to 25 km away.

In Bhopal’s MP Nagar Zone 1, a call about an accident was made at 1:53 pm. The FRV driver contacted the caller at 1:57 pm, and the vehicle reached the spot at 2:01 pm with the driver, assistant and a sub inspector. The total response time was just 7 minutes. The state currently operates around 1,200 FRV vehicles and generally aims for a response time of 10 to 15 minutes.

In Sitapur near Bahuguna Chowk, police reached the spot within 10 minutes of the call. Officers said the target is a maximum of 10 minutes, although they try to reach within 5 to 6 minutes whenever possible.

In Hardoi on the road near the SP office, an accident was reported at 12:35 pm. Assistance arrived at 12:50 pm, meaning a total response time of 15 minutes. Police said the delay occurred due to a mapping issue.

In Banda near Bypass Chowk, about 3 km from the city, police reached the caller within 5 to 7 minutes. A police officer said traffic congestion slowed them slightly, they would have arrived in 4 to 5 minutes.