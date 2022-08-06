RCP Singh resigns from JD-U after graft allegations, rift with Nitish Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with former Union minister RCP Singh.

RCP Singh resigns from JD-U: Former Union minister RCP Singh on Saturday quit Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), hours after reports surfaced that the party has sought an explanation from him over allegations of corruption levelled by some unidentified workers.

Singh, a former national president of the JD(U) who had to give up his cabinet berth following denial of another Rajya Sabha term by the party, made the announcement at a press conference he convened at his paternal home in Nalanda district.

"The allegations are a conspiracy by those who envied my getting inducted into the Union cabinet. I would like to tell them that those living in glass houses must not hurl stones at others. I also hereby give up my primary membership of the party," he said.

The Janata Dal-United had sought an explanation from RCP Singh on serious allegations of corruption levelled against him by some workers of the party.

State party president Umesh Singh Kushwaha demanded a reply from Singh, a former union minister, whose fall from grace became evident when he was recently denied another term in Rajya Sabha from Bihar.

“You are well aware that our honourable leader (the CM) has been working with a policy of zero tolerance of corruption and he has remained untainted in his long political career,” Kushwaha said in the letter, with which a copy of the written complaint against Singh by unnamed party workers was enclosed.

The party workers have alleged that “huge property” has been amassed between 2013 and 2022 in the name of Singh and his family members.

