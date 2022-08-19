Bihar politics: RCP Singh opens up on joining BJP, says 'all options open, including saffron party'

Follow us on Image Source : RCP SINGH (TWITTER). RCP Singh visited Gopalganj on Thursday to meet his supporters.

Highlights I'll take opinion of my supporters and then make decision to join any party: RCP Singh

There is a buzz in the political circles that RCP Singh might join the Bharatiya Janata Party soon

RCP Singh has also claimed that CM Nitish Kumar will not become the Prime Minister of the country

Bihar politics news : After quitting JD-U, former Union Minister RCP Singh has said that he will take the opinion of his supporters and then make a decision to join any party.

There is a buzz in the political circles that Singh might join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and he is making a political pitch for himself before joining the party.

"At present, I am on the road and taking the opinion of my supporters and the people. After discussion with my supporters, I will take the decision of joining the BJP," the former JD-U leader added.

He visited Gopalganj on Thursday (August 18) to meet his supporters.

RCP Singh on Nitish Kumar:

The former Union minister also lashed out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the latest political u-turn that saw the de facto JD(U) leader dumping the BJP and realigning with the "Mahagathbandhan" of the RJD, Congress and the Left.

"Nitish Kumar executed his "Paltimar plan" for the fourth time in his political career. He changed his alliance in 1994, 2013, 2017 and 2022. How much more time would he indulge in his Paltimar programme. In 2020, the people of Bihar gave the mandate to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government till 2025 but Nitish Kumar executed his Paltimar plan. Now, Nitish Kumar does not have many options left. His party will soon merge with the RJD," Singh said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and JD-U National President Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh levelled allegations against RCP Singh for his involvement in anti-party activities. Following the allegation, Singh resigned from the primary membership of JD-U.

Singh has claimed that Nitish Kumar will not become the Prime Minister of the country even if he takes birth seven times ('Saat Janam').

"These are not times of political instability in the country when Chandra Shekhar, H D Deve Gowda, I K Gujaral etc. could enjoy brief stints as PM,” said Singh.

The JD(U) accused Singh of having become a mole of the saffron camp.

He denied allegations of having acted against the JD(U)'s interests at BJP's behest in the last assembly polls of 2020, and a few months later, having become a Union minister without consent of the Bihar CM.

"Why was the alliance not called off immediately after assembly polls if there was sabotage (bhitarghaat)? Why did senior party leaders congratulate me if my becoming a minister was an act of defiance?", asked Singh.

He alleged that Kumar "had made up his mind to betray the mandate of 2020 when people had voted the NDA back to power. I am just being used as an alibi to justify yet another volte face. I wonder how many times can he switch sides".

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: RCP Singh resigns from JD-U after graft allegations, rift with Nitish Kumar

ALSO READ: RCP Singh vs Nitish Kumar: JD (U) issues notices to ex-national prez over misappropriation of assets

Latest India News