RCB vs MI IPL 2023: Virat Kohli's records, Rohit Sharma's poor run, MI's poor start and more stats

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) began their IPL 2023 campaign in style on Sunday (April 2) with a thumping win over Mumbai Indians. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis shined with the bat as RCB chased down 172 runs with more than three overs to spare and eight wickets in hand. Both players scored half-centuries even as MI were left ruing their poor start to the innings with the bat. Earlier, MI could reach 171 runs in their 20 overs was due to Tilak Varma's exceptional knock of 84* off 46 balls. But the score didn't prove to be enough at all as RCB cantered through in the chase.

Here are some key numbers from the game:

Virat Kohli registered his 50th fifty-plus score in IPL. He has now hit 45 fifties and 5 centuries in his illustrious IPL career. David Warner is at the top in this list with 59 50+ scores in his career.

Virat Kohli completed 3000 runs as an opener in IPL. He became seventh batter to achieve this feat.

Virat Kohli became the leading run-scorer against MI in IPL history. He has now scored 909 runs against the five-time champions and left behind Shikhar Dhawan (871 runs vs MI) in this regard with his 82-run knock.

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis added 148 runs opening the innings in the chase. This is the highest ever opening stand for RCB against MI in IPL.

Rohit Sharma scored only 1 run off 10 balls in the first game of IPL 2023. He has now gone 22 innings without a fifty in IPL.

Mumbai Indians lost their first match of the season for the 11th consecutive time.

RCB won at home against MI for the first time since 2018. Moreover, this was only their third win against MI at home.

