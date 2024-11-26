'RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das discharged from hospital, health condition fine', says Central bank

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Shaktikanta Das, the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, got discharged form the hospital on Tuesday evening, the central bank spokesperson said. According to the central bank, his health condition is stable and he is doing fine now.

Earlier in the day, he was taken to Apollo Hospital in Chennai where he was admitted after experiencing acidity. After his hospitralisation, the Central bank issued a health bulleting on its chief stating that there was no cause for concern and he would be discharged in a few hours.

The RBI in a statement had said, "Reserve Bank of India Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das experienced acidity and was admitted in Apollo Hospital, Chennai for observation. He is now doing fine and will be discharged in the next 2-3 hours. There is no cause for concern."

Centre considering second extension for Das

The development comes at a time when the Centre is reportedly considering a second extension for the RBI governor, which would make him the longest-serving RBI chief since the 1960s. Appointed in December 2018, Shaktikanta Das has already surpassed the typical five-year term seen in recent decades.

Under his leadership at the RBI, the central bank has gone through various economic challenges, including inflationary pressures and global economic uncertainties. However, Governor Das in a recdnt interview expressed confidence in India's economic resilience, saying that the country is well-prepared to handle external shocks, including protectionism, trade wars, and geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies)