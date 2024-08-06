'Protect gurudwaras and temples in Bangladesh,' Union Minister writes letter to S Jaishankar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu

Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina's government has ended and after this the attacks on minorities have also increased. Meanwhile, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu has written a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the security of gurdwaras and temples.

Amid the ongoing protests and violence in Bangladesh, reports suggest attacks on Hindus and minorities have intensified. Rioters have attacked and damaged dozens of temples. In such a situation, because of the possibility of a major threat, Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Ravneet Singh Bittu has written a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take steps to protect gurudwaras and temples in Bangladesh. Bittu has asked the External Affairs Minister to raise this issue with Bangladesh.

Ravneet Bittu on Tuesday expressed concern over attacks on religious places in Bangladesh and demanded security of Sikh religious places located in Dhaka and Hindu temples in the country. Writing an official letter to the External Affairs Minister, he urged External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to raise the issue of security of two historic Sikh religious places Gurdwara Nanak Shahi and Gurdwara Sangat Tola located in Dhaka with the army officials in Bangladesh.

In a written communication to Jaishankar, Bittu said, "Since the population of Sikhs in Bangladesh is very small and certain anti-India elements were indulging in rampage of religious places, the Sikh community is worried about the safety of Sikh shrines in Bangladesh."

"I, therefore, urge you to take up the issue with the Army authorities/Interim Govt of Bangladesh to protect the historical Sikh shrines viz. Gurdwara Nanak Shahi and Gurdwara Sangat Tola situated in Dhaka along with the Hindu temples," Bittu said.

"It is relevant to mention here that Guru Nanak Dev ji and Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib had visited Dhaka and these gurudwaras were built in their memories," he added.