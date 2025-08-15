Ravneet Bittu accuses Rahul Gandhi of 'maligning' Sikhs amid row over court affidavit on life threat A row erupted after Gandhi’s lawyer told a Pune court on Wednesday that there was a threat to the Congress leader’s life from certain individuals, including Bittu. This statement was made during a hearing of a criminal defamation case related to Gandhi’s comments about Vinayak Savarkar.

New Delhi:

BJP leader and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Friday rebuked Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi after the latter claimed life threat from the followers of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, specifically naming the former in a submission made at a Pune court.

Responding to the row, Bittu said Rahul Gandhi has a history of tarnishing the image of Sikhs and his family was involved in the 1984 riots.

"I am astonished at the mentality of the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi, regarding an affidavit filed by Rahul Gandhi in Pune court on life threat from me... Rahul Gandhi always attempts to tarnish the reputation of Sikhs and Punjabis... You are from the family that caused riots against Sikhs in 1984... If you have such a huge threat, why not wear a bullet-proof vest to Parliament only?” Bittu said while talking with ANI.

Exploring legal options, says Bittu

Bittu said his family members have lost their lives in the freedom struggle. He said he was also exploring legal options in this regard.

"We are against Nathuram Godse... Rahul Gandhi is from a family that was responsible for the attack on Sikhs' religious places, the Durbar Sahib, and the genocide in 1984. Now his lawyer says he is under threat from two Sikhs. I come from a family of martyrs of freedom struggles... His lawyer stated on record that the affidavit regarding the threat needs to be withdrawn and that it will be later strategised on how to utilise this... We are looking into the matter legally as well because this is a huge conspiracy... When he can say that 5 Indian jets fell, he can stoop to any level... he never said he has a threat from Pakistan, but he is always afraid of Sikh in India, but he will never be able to damage the reputation of Sikhs,” he added.

About row

A row erupted after Gandhi’s lawyer told a Pune court on Wednesday that there was a threat to the Congress leader’s life from certain individuals, including Bittu. This statement was made during a hearing of a criminal defamation case related to Gandhi’s comments about Vinayak Savarkar.

Congress party says plea filed without consent

However, the Congress Party later clarified that Gandhi had not approved the plea. They stated that it was filed without his consent and would be withdrawn. His advocate also clarified in this regard in a press statement after the party's objection.

“The Pursis dated 13.08.2025 was filed by me in the Court without Instructions from the client. The contents of the Pursis were drafted by me without consulting my client Shri Rahul Gandhi. My client has taken strong exception to filing of this Pursis dated 13.08.2025 and has expressed his disagreement with the contents of the Pursis. I shall file a formal application tomorrow for withdrawal of the said Pursis before the Hon’ble Court,” the statement read.