Mahadev betting app co-promoter Ravi Uppal detained in Dubai, India seeks extradition

Ravi Uppal, one of the two main promoters of the Mahadev online betting app, has been temporarily detained in Dubai at India's request. The Indian government has initiated extradition proceedings to bring him back to the country, where investigators want to question him over alleged betting, money laundering and payments of bribes and protection money linked to the app.

Uppal's detention comes days after co-promoter Sourabh Chandrakar was brought to India from Oman by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Uppal is wanted in an alleged Rs 6,000-crore money laundering case and has an Interpol Red Corner Notice against him. Indian agencies are now seeking to bring him back as soon as possible through the legal process.

India begins extradition process for Ravi Uppal

Uppal was temporarily detained by Dubai authorities following a request from India. The government has begun the process to secure his extradition, with the aim of bringing him to India at the earliest.

Investigating agencies want to question Uppal about alleged betting operations linked to the Mahadev app, as well as the suspected movement of money through bribes and protection payments. The CBI is expected to bring him to India after the legal process is completed.

Uppal had earlier been arrested in Dubai

Uppal is one of the two main promoters of the Mahadev app. The other is Sourabh Chandrakar, who was recently brought back to India from Oman by the CBI.

In October 2023, Dubai police had also arrested Uppal on the basis of an Interpol Red Corner Notice. He was later granted bail. After that, Uppal reportedly left Dubai for Vanuatu, a Pacific island nation, where he also obtained citizenship.

He later tried to get the Red Corner Notice against him removed. In January, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed his plea.

ED had reported Uppal missing in the UAE

In November 2025, the ED received information that Uppal was also missing in the UAE and could not be traced. The agency informed Interpol that he was a wanted accused in an alleged money laundering case involving around Rs 6,000 crore.

The Supreme Court has also directed the ED to locate Uppal. His detention in Dubai now gives Indian authorities an opportunity to pursue his return through extradition proceedings.

The case centres on allegations of illegal betting through the Mahadev app and the suspected laundering of proceeds. With Chandrakar now in India and Uppal detained in Dubai, investigators are seeking to question both promoters as part of the ongoing probe.