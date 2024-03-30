Why leaders like Naveen Jindal, Ajit Pawar allowed to join BJP? Ravi Shankar Prasad tells Rajat Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ravi Shankar Prasad in Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma

Aap Ki Adalat: Senior BJP leader and former Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said that in politics one has to take decisions due to political reasons but there can be no comprise on honesty and probity.

Ravi Shankar Prasad was responding to India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma in his iconic show Aap Ki Adalat.

Asked why leaders like Naveen Jindal, Ashok Chavan, Ajit Pawar were allowed to join BJP, though they had charges against them, the former Law Minister replied, "Naveen Jindal is still suffering trial (in coal mines case). Ashok Chavan has got some relief from court, as far as I know. Ajit Pawar's cases are still on, but he has got stay in some cases. ..Tell me, did Modi stop or withdraw any of these cases?... Not even one. Of course, in politics, you have to take decisions due to political reasons. But there can be no compromise on honesty and probity."

MORE EPISODES ON AAP KI ADALAT

When Rajat Sharma pointed out that Mamata Banerjee has been alleging that BJP has become a washing machine, where corrupt persons enter and come out as pure as white, Prasad replied, "What's happening in Bengal? Booths are being captured, daughters are being dishonoured, corruption is rampant, Hindu culture and traditions are being attacked, and yet Mamata is silent. Don't ask me what Mamata and her nephew are doing there. They went to Supreme Court several times. Did they get relief? Let Mamata mock us, I want to tell you, the people of Bengal are going to give a historic verdict this time."

ALSO READ | Can Arvind Kejriwal run government from jail? Ravi Shankar Prasad responds to Rajat Sharma