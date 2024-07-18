Odisha: 'Ratna Bhandar' of Puri Jagannath temple reopens second time in a week, here's why

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Ratna Bhandar is the treasure trove of the 12th-century Jagannath Temple in Puri.

The 'Ratna Bhandar', the revered treasury of the 12th-century Jagannath Temple in Puri, was reopened on Thursday for the second time in a week to facilitate the transfer of its valuables to a temporary strong room. The treasury was reopened at precisely 9:51 am, as confirmed by officials. Before entering the temple, members of the supervisory committee, established by the Odisha government to oversee the shifting of the valuables, offered prayers to Lord Jagannath and his siblings. The committee members entered the temple at around 9 am to commence the relocation process.

Speaking to media persons before entering the temple, the supervising committee's chairman and Orissa High Court former judge Justice Biswanath Rath said, “We sought the blessings of Lord Jagannath for smooth completion of shifting of all valuables stored inside the inner chamber of the treasury."

Committee members entered temple at around 9 am

Justice Rath also requested Puri's Titular King and Gajapati Maharaja Divya Singh Deb to be present in the Ratna Bhandar and oversee the shifting of the valuables. Puri Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain stated that only authorised persons wearing traditional attire were allowed to enter the treasury. The committee members entered the temple at around 9 am to commence the relocation process. "If the shifting of valuables is not completed today, the work will continue as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). The entire process is being videographer," Swain added. The temple administration restricted the entry of devotees into the shrine from 8 am on Thursday.

Ratna Bhandar reopened after 46 years

Last time, the inner chamber of the Lord's treasury was reopened on July 14 after 46 years. On that day, the ornaments and valuables of the outer chamber of the Ratna Bhandar were shifted to a strong room. The designated team saw boxes (sinduks) and almirahs inside the inner chamber but decided unanimously to postpone the transfer of jewelry to a designated strongroom due to the upcoming Bahuda Yatra (July 15) and Suna Besha (July 17) events. Justice Rath mentioned that valuables from the outer chamber have already been moved to a temporary strongroom in the 'Changda Mekap' room, where the Lord's beds are stored, within the temple premises.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: Know date, history and what’s special about this year’s chariot festival