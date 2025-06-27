Rath Yatra 2025: Check full traffic advisory, routes, parking details for Puri visit during nine-day festival Puri Rath Yatra: Special route diversions and designated parking zones have been planned for vehicles entering from Brahmagiri, Bhubaneswar, and Konark to ensure the safety and convenience of pilgrims.

Puri:

Rath Yatra traffic advisory: With the nine-day Rath Yatra 2025 set to begin in Puri, the district administration and police have issued a detailed traffic and parking advisory to manage the massive inflow of devotees. Special route diversions and designated parking zones have been planned for vehicles entering from Brahmagiri, Bhubaneswar, and Konark to ensure the safety and convenience of pilgrims.

Shuttle services for local commuters

To facilitate smooth local movement, three-wheeler shuttle services have been arranged. Autos coming from the Talabania side will be routed through Water Works Road, Odisha Bakery, and Ram Mandir to reach Ghoda Bazar. After dropping passengers, they will return via Ram Mandir, Shreekhestra Colony, and Mangala Mandir to Talabania.

Three-wheelers from the Malatipatpur side will be allowed up to Atharanala via Batagaon Chhaka, and they must return using the same route.

Similarly, autos approaching from the Brahmagiri side will be allowed up to Sterling via Mangalaghat, and must also return along the same path after dropping passengers.

Four-wheeler entry and parking details

From Brahmagiri side: Light motor vehicles from the Brahmagiri side will be allowed to travel up to the Sterling Parking Zone through Mangalaghat and Sterling Chhaka. Once there, vehicles can be parked in designated areas, including the roadside, left and right sides of Sterling Chhaka, and Surajmal Saha College Parking. After the event, all vehicles must exit using the same route.

From Bhubaneswar side: Four-wheelers approaching from Bhubaneswar will be directed through Malatipatpur ROB, Baidas Nagar, and Grid Station to reach the Talabania Parking Area. Vehicles will be parked in a sequence starting from OLA Guest House, followed by the Helipad Ground, ITI College, Indoor Stadium, Horticulture Field, and Hygienic Fish Market.

In case all Talabania parking lots are full, vehicles will be diverted toward the Sterling side, using the route via Batagaon and Mangalaghat.

From Konark side: Vehicles coming from Konark will follow the route via Balighai, Baidas Nagar, and Grid Station to reach Talabania Parking Zones. The parking sequence will remain the same as for Bhubaneswar. However, vehicles from this side will not be permitted to access the ROB Road from Baidas Nagar Chhak.

Two-wheeler parking arrangements

From Brahmagiri side: Two-wheelers from the Brahmagiri side will be permitted up to Old Jagannath Ballav Parking (JBPC) on a first-come-first-serve basis. Once JBPC is full, parking will shift to the Matitota Helipad Ground and Matitota Playground via Mangalaghat.

From Bhubaneswar side: Two-wheelers coming from Bhubaneswar will follow the route via Malatipatpur, Batagaon, and Mangalaghat to reach JBPC. After attending the festival, these vehicles must return via Chhaka, Kumbharapada, Atharanala, and Batagaon.

From Konark side: Two-wheelers from Konark will be allowed up to Blue Flag Beach and Hotel Neelachal Ashok Parking, using the route via Baidas Nagar, Grid Station, Helipad, Penthakata Chhaka, CT Road, and Subash Bose Chhaka. These vehicles must return through the same route. Importantly, no two-wheeler from this side will be allowed to use the ROB road from Baidas Nagar Chhak.

Tourist bus routes and parking

Tourist buses approaching from the Brahmagiri side will be allowed up to Flourish India Parking and must return via the same route.

Those coming from the Bhubaneswar side will be directed to Malatipatpur Parking, and similarly, must return using the same path.

Tourist buses arriving from Konark will be allowed up to Swaminarayan Temple Parking, with return movement on the same route.

General guidelines and police helpline

Puri Police have urged all drivers to follow the specified entry points, routes, and parking zones. Unauthorized vehicle entry or deviation from marked routes will be subject to penalties, and violators may have their vehicles towed.

To assist visitors during the Rath Yatra, the Puri Police have activated a 24x7 helpline number (6370967100). For live updates, traffic alerts, or emergency assistance, people can follow @XSPPuri1 on X or SPPuri on Facebook.