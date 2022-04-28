When Ratan Tata thanked PM Modi in Hindi without even knowing the language

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi, Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata, central ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Rameshwar Teli, state Governor Jagadish Mukhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma among others at cancer centre launch event in Assam's Dibrugarh.

Industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hindi even when he doesn't have the fluency in the language. The occasion was the inauguration ceremony of 7 new cancer hospitals in Dibrugarh, Assam. Veteran industrialist thanked the Prime Minister for improving the state's health infrastructure.

Ratan Tata who was present at the stage along with PM Modi, other dignitaries began delivering his speech by saying, "Mai Hindi me bhashan nahi de sakta isliye mai angrezi me bolunga (I cannot give speech in Hindi, so I will speak in English)."

After speaking for sometime in English, Ratan Tata, though in trembling voice due to his age-related concern, did start speaking in Hindi.

"...Sandesh ek hi hoga... mere dil se nikla hua" (The message will be the same, out of my heart)," Tata said.

Continuing speaking, Ratan Tata termed the inauguration of new cancer hospitals a big thing in the state's history adding Assam is standing at the number 1 spot interms of healthcare and treatment for cancer.

During this, PM Modi was seen hearing every statement being made by the industrialist very seriously.

Speaking for a while in English, Ratan Tata shifted to Hindi. He said, "Aaj Assam duniya ko bata sakta hai ki India ka chota state cancer centre ka udghatan kar sakta hai. (Today, Assam can show it to the world that a small state like it can inaugurate cancer centre).

Thanking PM Modi, he said, "Modi government to mai thankyou bolta hu ki Assam ko bhule nahi... aage badega (I thank PM Modi that his government didn't forget Assam, the state will go forward). And I do hope that along with the tricolour, the state will achieve new heights too."

PM Modi inaugurated 7 new cancer hospital including Dibrugarh Cancer Centre at the Assam Medical College and laid the foundation for seven more across the state.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, "Today, 7 new cancer hospitals have been inaugurated in Assam. There was a time, even one hospital getting opened up in 7 years was a thing to celebrate. Times have changed now. I've been told 3 more cancer hospitals will be ready for your service in few months."

"Hospitals are at your service but I will be happy if these new hospitals remain empty; I pray for your health... our government has also focussed on preventive healthcare with yoga, fitness, 'swachhata'. New testing centers are being opened up in the country," he added.

The seven cancer hospitals inaugurated by the Prime Minister are in Dibrugarh, Barpeta, Tezpur, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Kokrajhar and Darrang while foundation were laid at Dhubri, Goalpara, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Nalbari, Nagaon and Tinsukia.

Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata, central ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Rameshwar Teli, state Governor Jagadish Mukhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma among others were present at the event in Dibrugarh.

