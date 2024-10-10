Ratan Tata's last social media post: 'Thank you for thinking of me'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata dies: Tata Group’s chairman emeritus and veteran industrialist Ratan Tata died at a Mumbai hospital late on Wednesday night. Tata, who led the salt-to-software conglomerate to new heights, was 86. A recipient of Padma Vibhushan, he breathed his last at south Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm. He was admitted to the hospital for the past few days.

In a statement, Tata's family said, "We his brothers, sisters, and family take solace and comfort in the outpouring of love and respect from all who admired him. While he is no longer with us in person, his legacy of humility, generosity, and purpose will continue to inspire future generations."

Just two days ago, on Monday, the industrialist debunked the rumours circulating around his health on a social media post, with a message for his followers: "Thank you for thinking of me".

"I am aware of recent rumours circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions. I remain in good spirits..." Mr Tata had said in his social media post.