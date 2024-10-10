Ratan Tata’s dog attends his funeral, pays last respects to the man who rescued him | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X This dog was more than just a pet to Ratan Tata.

A special attendee among celebrities and prominent political leaders arrived at Mumbai’s National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) Lawns to pay last respects to Ratan Tata. The special attendee was none other than Ratan Tata's pet dog Goa, who attended his owner's funeral and paid last respects. In a moving display of loyalty, 'Goa' was seen paying his last respects to the man who had given him a home and a new life.

Industrialist Ratan Tata died at the age of 86 in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Notably, he had a deep love for dogs and advocated for the welfare of stray animals. He was also passionate about the welfare of abandoned pets and ensuring their safety, particularly during the monsoon season, when stray dogs often seek shelter under cars.

It is interesting to note that there is a story behind why Ratan Tata named the dog 'Goa'. This dog was more than just a pet to Ratan Tata as he was an office companion at Bombay House, the corporate headquarters of the Tata Group.

Ratan Tata had rescued this dog during a trip to Goa and decided to bring him to Mumbai, naming him after the place of his rescue. Later in his life, ‘Goa’ became a beloved part of Tata’s life, joining the other dogs in Tata’s home.

Ratan Tata had once shared on Instagram, "A few heartwarming moments with the adopted Bombay House dogs this Diwali, especially Goa, my office companion."

It is significant to note that Ratan Tata’s bond with his pet was beyond human relationship. When he was invited to receive a prestigious lifetime achievement award from King Charles III (then Prince Charles) in 2018, Tata canceled his plans at the last minute because one of his dogs had fallen seriously ill.