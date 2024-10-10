When Narayan Murthy touched Ratan Tata’s feet in a signifying gesture | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy touches Ratan Tata's feet on stage

Remember that iconic image from a business corporate summit in January 2020 that strongly reflected admiration for Ratan Tata, not only from the masses but also from one of the strongest and most notable figures in the Indian business industry? Yes, you got it right! We are talking about the image from a business event in January 2020, where another esteemed industrialist and Infosys founder, Narayan Murthy, touched Ratan Tata's feet in a symbolic gesture towards his 'great friend'.

Then, speaking of the admiration he holds for the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons while also presenting him with a lifetime achievement award by TiEcon, Narayan Murthy mentioned that his dear friend had received innumerable honours for his five decades of dedicated service to the Indian industry and nation-building.

“He (Ratan Tata) has received several honours from countries and institutions all over the world. They were honoured themselves, like TiE has honoured itself today by honouring him," Narayan Murthy had said.

Narayan Murthy pays condolences to dear friend Ratan Tata

Now, as the nation grieves the loss of the gem of Indian industry, Ratan Tata, his friend Narayan Murthy paid his condolences. In a separate statement to a media portal, Murthy shared his tribute to Ratan Tata by calling him a role model in value-based leadership.

“Losing a dear friend like Ratan is very painful. Ratan was a role model for me in value-based leadership. He was indeed a moral compass whenever I had some ambiguity and confusion in ethical issues,” the Infosys founder said in a statement to the media portal.

“He was concerned with the future of India and spent time with youngsters and entrepreneurs. Once I took my college-going daughter to him, and he spent three hours with her, answering every question of hers with patience, passion, concern, and lucidity. May his soul rest in peace,” he added.

