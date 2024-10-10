Ratan Tata's 'paw-sitive' legacy: Know about industrialist's compassion for stray dogs at Taj Hotels

Follow us on Image Source : X/FILE PHOTO Ratan Tata's compassion for stray dogs at Taj Hotels.

Ratan Tata, known for building the Tata Group into a global empire, also left a special legacy of compassion for stray animals at Tata Group headquarters and the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai reflecting his deep sympathy for all living beings.

Stray dogs find shelter at Tata headquarters and Taj Hotel

Ratan Tata was known for loving animals, especially his love for stray dogs. This compassion is reflected in the Tata Group’s Bombay House headquarters and the prestigious Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai, where stray dogs are treated with the utmost care and respect in such exceptional circumstances, with an extensive photo of a stray dog ​​lying peacefully on the edge of the Taj Hotel. Attention was also drawn to Tata’s instructions to ensure the animals’ welcome.

Viral moment at Taj Mahal Hotel

Recently, a picture of a street dog relaxing in the lobby of the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai has gone viral on social media. The hotel, which is known for hosting world leaders and celebrities, surprised many by giving the dog undisturbed sleep. Hotel guest Ruby Khan shared her experience on LinkedIn, where staff explained that the act of kindness was inspired by a personal mandate from Ratan Tata.

Bombay House: A refuge for stray dogs

Bombay House, the iconic headquarters of the Tata Group, is also a sanctuary for local street dogs. A special area for stray dogs was created to provide a comfortable, climate-controlled environment within the building during its extensive renovation in 2018.

Ratan Tata’s enduring legacy of compassion

Although Ratan Tata is mostly known for turning the Tata Group into a global company, his kindness towards animals, especially stray dogs, left a lasting mark. His lifelong commitment to helping prosperity in corporate headquarters and luxury estates displays rare professionalism and depth of sympathy for all living beings.

Also read | Ratan Tata-led Tata Group's valuation is bigger than Pakistan's economy, employs over 1 million: DETAILS