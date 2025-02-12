Rashtrapati Bhavan to host wedding in historic first, CRPF officers to tie knot today

Follow us on Image Source : X/@INDIANTECHGUIDE Rashtrapati Bhavan to host wedding in historic first, CRPF officers to tie knot

Rashtrapati Bhavan is about to experience a historic occasion today as it hosts wedding rituals for the first time. On February 12, the Mother Teresa Crown Complex of this iconic presidential residence will be the venue for the wedding of two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officers in a private ceremony attended by close family members.

Who are the bride and groom?

The couple getting married at Rashtrapati Bhavan are Poonam Gupta, a Personal Security Officer (PSO) in the CRPF, and Avneesh Kumar, an Assistant Commandant in the CRPF, who is currently stationed in Jammu and Kashmir.

Poonam Gupta will make history as the first individual to marry at Rashtrapati Bhavan. She previously led the first-ever all-women contingent at the 74th Republic Day parade, marking a significant achievement for women in the armed forces.

A private ceremony with high security

The wedding will be a private affair with high security, attended only by close family members. President Droupadi Murmu personally approved the wedding, acknowledging Poonam Gupta's professional excellence, dedication, and strong commitment to the CRPF's code of conduct.

Who is Poonam Gupta?

Originally from Madhya Pradesh, Poonam Gupta holds a graduate degree in Mathematics, a postgraduate degree in English Literature, and a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.). She passed the UPSC CAPF exam in 2018, achieving All India Rank 81, and has served in Naxal-affected areas of Bihar as well as other critical postings.

First-ever wedding at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Designed by the renowned British architect Sir Edwin Lutyens, Rashtrapati Bhavan is one of India’s most important architectural landmarks. Spanning over 300 acres, the residence boasts 340 rooms across four floors, making it the second-largest residence of a head of state in the world, following Italy's Quirinal Palace.

While Rashtrapati Bhavan has hosted numerous high-profile international dignitaries over the years, it has never before been the site of a wedding. Today's event marks an unprecedented occasion.

