Rare husband-wife moment in Meghalaya Assembly as Mehtab Chandee quizzes CM Conrad Sangma | VIDEO

A rare husband-wife exchange unfolded in the Meghalaya Assembly as NPP MLA Mehtab Chandee A Sangma questioned Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma over stalled livestock education projects. Her pointed queries prompted assurances from the Chief Minister that pending processes would be expedited. Raising the matter during the session, the Gambegre MLA sought clarity on the progress of a veterinary college, two fishery colleges and a dairy college that were first approved by the cabinet in 2022. She also highlighted the shortage of manpower in veterinary training centres across the state, urging the government to address gaps that were slowing down the sector.

Healthy policy debate between legislator couple draws attention

The interaction stood out as a rare instance where a husband-wife legislator duo engaged in a healthy debate on policy matters inside the Assembly. Their exchange caught the attention of members and observers, outlining an unusual yet constructive moment in state politics.

'Institutions planned to boost livestock sector'

Responding on behalf of the government, the Chief Minister said the proposed institutions were essential for strengthening the livestock sector. "These were the three colleges which we have decided because of the urgent need, keeping in mind that a large population of the state is engaged in livestock rearing," he added.

Acknowledging manpower-related concerns, he added, "It is definitely a matter of concern. Steps are being taken to ensure the manpower shortage is filled up at the earliest." He emphasised that filling vacancies would be treated as a priority.

Delays linked to land identification and planning requirements

Addressing concerns over the delay in preparing the detailed project reports, the Chief Minister explained that the process had taken time due to land-related formalities and planning requirements. The government has already identified close to 800 acres at Kyrdemkulai in Ri-Bhoi for the veterinary college. The project is estimated to cost about Rs 334 crore and will include 19 departments. "We have concerns as the financial requirement is quite large," the CM added, while assuring the House that steps would be taken to fast-track the project.

