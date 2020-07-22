Rare golden eagle, red sand boa worth Rs 5.25 crore seized in Madhya Pradesh

Image Source : AP Golden Eagle/FILE

A rare golden eagle and a red sand boa worth over Rs 5.25 crore were seized in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Tuesday. The seizure was made in a joint operation conducted by the state's forest department and special task force (STF) in Ujjain.

After receiving a tip-off, a joint raid was carried out at by the forces a hotel on Bypass Road. At least 10 people, including four women, were arrested.

"The golden eagle is worth Rs 3 crore in the international market while the sand boa snake will fetch Rs 2.25 crore," STF Ujjain wing's Superintendent of Police Gitesh Kumar told reporters.

He said the eagle is used for occult activities while the two-mouthed red sand boa is used to make medicines. Ten people have been arrested and two four-wheelers have been seized, he said.

The golden eagle (Aquila chrysaetos) is a bird of prey mostly found in the northern hemisphere, with several cultures regarding them with reverence. The red sand boa (Eryx johnii) is at the center of superstitious beliefs that it can bring good luck as well as cure terminal diseases.

(With PTI inputs)

