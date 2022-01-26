Watch: J&K Policeman's awe-inspiring rap performance on reality TV show

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rapper cop of Jammu and Kashmir

Highlights Meet the rapper cop of J&K police

Jeevan Kumar recently gave his rap performance on a TV reality show

J&K police chief gave him a commendation certificate and a reward of Rs 10,000

This video of Jammu and Kashmir Police constable Jeevan Kumar has received an enthusiastic response from people on the internet. Everyone is awed by Jeevan’s talent.

The cop from J&K recently gave his rap performance on a television reality show. Since then, his video has gone viral on social media with millions of views and lakhs of shares. The instant fame also won him praise from Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh. The police chief gave a commendation certificate and a reward of Rs 10,000 to the constable on Tuesday night.

The police chief congratulated Kumar and his family for his excellent performance and making the force proud. Jeevan's rap song was a tribute to the security forces.

Police officials said rapping is a hobby of the 25-year-old constable hailing from the border belt of Bishnah in Jammu. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Mukesh Singh had shared a video of Kumar singing last year and said the constable was a passionate singer.

