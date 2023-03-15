Woman shares objectionable messages sent by Rapido driver on WhatsApp, company reacts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

A woman who took services of Rapido - Bike taxi app - reported that she received inappropriate messages on her WhatsApp when she shared her location with the Rapido driver.

Taking to Twitter, the woman with username 'husnpari' shared the screenshot of her conversation with the Rapido driver on WhatsApp.

According to the screenshots, the Rapido driver sent her messages in which he wrote that he arrived only after listening to her voice and seeing her profile picture on WhatsApp.

Responding to this incident, Bike taxi app Rapido said, "Hi, it is extremely disappointing for us to learn about the captain's lack of professionalism and we are apologetic about the same. This matter will surely be actioned upon on a priority basis. Would you please share your registered mobile number and ride ID via DM?"

Reacting on the incident, many users emphasized on the need of having more women operators in such services.

